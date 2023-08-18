Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $537.66 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $552.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $466.57 and a 200 day moving average of $404.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $510.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 724,841 shares of company stock valued at $360,357,419. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. SVB Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

