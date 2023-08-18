Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IQV stock opened at $214.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $241.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.