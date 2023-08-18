Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,989,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $606,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $265.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.32. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.