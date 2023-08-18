Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $4.57 Million Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147,836 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Donaldson worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 8.5% in the first quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 5,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 5.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 14,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 935,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,100,000 after buying an additional 42,916 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Donaldson by 215.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 15.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 153,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:DCI opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $48.17 and a one year high of $66.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

View Our Latest Research Report on DCI

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.