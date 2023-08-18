Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Free Report) by 445.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,400 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.46% of Absolute Software worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABST. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,035,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Absolute Software by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Absolute Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABST stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. Absolute Software Co. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $610.81 million, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Absolute Software ( NASDAQ:ABST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

