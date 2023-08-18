Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 20,000 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 266.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Toyota Motor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

TM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

TM opened at $162.30 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.72 and a 200-day moving average of $147.63. The stock has a market cap of $219.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

