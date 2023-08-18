Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 4,420 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average is $56.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $174,631.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,377 shares of company stock worth $6,385,386 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

