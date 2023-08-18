Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $73.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TOL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $83.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.48.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $40,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,041.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $40,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,041.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,721 shares of company stock worth $15,964,889. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

