Tom Hickey Purchases 7,000 Shares of Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Stock

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report) insider Tom Hickey bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.53) per share, for a total transaction of £30,520 ($38,716.22).

Kenmare Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Kenmare Resources stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.39) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Kenmare Resources plc has a 1 year low of GBX 370.80 ($4.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 500 ($6.34). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 433.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 453.80. The stock has a market cap of £403.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.15, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

Kenmare Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Kenmare Resources’s payout ratio is 2,743.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Kenmare Resources from GBX 820 ($10.40) to GBX 780 ($9.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.