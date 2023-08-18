Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Shares Down 9.8%

Shares of Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Free Report) dropped 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 1,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd. engages in the investment holding and provision of management services in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate and synthetic latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

