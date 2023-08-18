TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of TowneBank in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.75.

TOWN traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.54. 27,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,210. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.95. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $242.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 20.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 80.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 230.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 36.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

