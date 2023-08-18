TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $920.54.

NYSE:TDG traded up $13.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $857.13. 280,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,529. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $870.78 and its 200-day moving average is $794.71. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $940.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total value of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,602 shares of company stock valued at $51,247,446 over the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

