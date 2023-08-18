Tribe Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Tribe has a total market cap of $140.01 million and approximately $114,819.55 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,223,775 tokens. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

