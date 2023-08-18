TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $268,710.50 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $268,710.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at $18,755,354.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TNET opened at $104.75 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.69.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upgraded TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 85.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2,866.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

