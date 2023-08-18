Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.22. 281,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,193. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $638,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.