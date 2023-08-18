Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $638,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.
Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.
