Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of TSE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 473,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,990. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $31.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 227.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

