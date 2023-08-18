Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.82 and last traded at $37.00. 587,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,632,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCOM. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

