Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Triumph Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.80.

Triumph Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE TGI traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $8.96. 1,614,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,641. Triumph Group has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $327.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.57 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 10,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,367.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 112.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the second quarter worth $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 341.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

