TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TrueCar

TrueCar Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional Trading of TrueCar

NASDAQ TRUE traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,561. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $189.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.39. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in TrueCar during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.