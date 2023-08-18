Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Tucows Stock Up 3.0 %

Tucows stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.09. 18,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,597. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38. Tucows has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $53.07. The company has a market capitalization of $218.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Get Tucows alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tucows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tucows by 426.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tucows during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tucows during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 793.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Tucows during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.