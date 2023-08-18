TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 660 at Citigroup

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from GBX 750 ($9.51) to GBX 660 ($8.37) in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on TUI from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 470 ($5.96) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised TUI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC raised TUI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised TUI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.33.

OTCMKTS TUIFF opened at $6.90 on Friday. TUI has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

