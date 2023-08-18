Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus raised Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Twilio from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.64.

TWLO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.97. 1,547,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.92. Twilio has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $81.25.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $536,364.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $536,364.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,885 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $248,989.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,845,569.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,448. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in Twilio by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 42,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,846,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 278,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after buying an additional 59,782 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $289,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

