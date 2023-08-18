Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.09

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.09 and traded as high as $13.87. Twin Disc shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 35,965 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWIN. StockNews.com started coverage on Twin Disc in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $185.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.35. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.92 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWIN. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 825,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 109,884 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,657,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 200,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 47,934 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 373,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 42,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Twin Disc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

