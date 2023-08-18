Twin Tree Management LP Acquires 17,178 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1,083.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAM Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHKP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.14.

CHKP stock opened at $131.88 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.09 and its 200-day moving average is $126.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

