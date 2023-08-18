Twin Tree Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,538 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

Shares of NWL opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $21.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.84%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

