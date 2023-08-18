Twin Tree Management LP Has $2.80 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 573,133 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 47,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,197,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $93.33 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.