Twin Tree Management LP Makes New $3.22 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $384.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $398.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.71. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $428.65.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.06, for a total value of $77,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,672.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.06, for a total value of $77,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,334 shares in the company, valued at $517,672.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,678 shares of company stock valued at $9,252,832. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.