Twin Tree Management LP Purchases Shares of 48,843 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 1,391.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

