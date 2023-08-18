Twin Tree Management LP Trims Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Twin Tree Management LP cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $16,798,050,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $236.87 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.27 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on ITW

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.