Tyler B. Dempsey Sells 50,000 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 50,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 209,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,113.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $937.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 10.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 50.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 53.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Repay by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,038,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 125,390 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Repay by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

RPAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Repay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Repay from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.65.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

