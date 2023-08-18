Tyrone Graham Sells 1,041 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) EVP Tyrone Graham sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $20,101.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,435.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $18.73 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.29 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 18.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 1,240.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

