U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after buying an additional 87,888 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

