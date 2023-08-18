U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.99.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 24.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

