U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

USPH traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.14. 25,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,239. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.37. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $124.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.79.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.06 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $452,498.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,394.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,114 shares of company stock worth $670,049. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,507,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 34.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 108.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

