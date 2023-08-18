U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

U.S. Silica Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SLCA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 438,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.81. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $965.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.58.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $406.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in U.S. Silica by 1.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 9.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 11.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 4.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,598 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Stories

