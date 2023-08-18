Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $266.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:UI traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.29. 32,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,621. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $155.16 and a one year high of $350.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.18 and a 200 day moving average of $214.80. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 127.7% in the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,422,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,124,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 34,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,855,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 325.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after buying an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

