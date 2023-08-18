Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $266.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th.
Ubiquiti Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 127.7% in the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,422,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,124,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 34,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,855,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 325.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after buying an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.
About Ubiquiti
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.
