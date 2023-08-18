UBS Group Boosts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $84.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 25.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ROST. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.26.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $113.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

