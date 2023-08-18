Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Shares Down 3.8%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 24,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 307,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Ucommune International Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79.

Institutional Trading of Ucommune International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ucommune International stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.13% of Ucommune International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Ucommune International Company Profile

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

Featured Stories

