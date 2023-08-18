Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RARE. Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.21.

RARE stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.02. The company had a trading volume of 309,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,490. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 220.54% and a negative net margin of 178.91%. The business had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $76,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,138.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $76,700.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,375 shares of company stock worth $118,756. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

