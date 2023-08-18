UMA Price Reaches $1.41 on Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One UMA token can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00005400 BTC on exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $103.47 million and $4.71 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UMA has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 114,935,925 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,367,498 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

