UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group started coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock.

UniFirst Stock Performance

UNF traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.74. 26,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,989. UniFirst has a one year low of $150.50 and a one year high of $205.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.56. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.84.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $576.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.03%. UniFirst’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 29.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 16.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

