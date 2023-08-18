Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,025. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

