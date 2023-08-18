United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $71.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.08.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

UAL stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average is $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in United Airlines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in United Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

