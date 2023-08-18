United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on United Fire Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of UFCS stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,368. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $495.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.19. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $33.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

