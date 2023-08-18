United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on URI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $440.92.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on URI

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $451.58. 411,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,440. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $444.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.50. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $256.23 and a 52-week high of $492.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in United Rentals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.