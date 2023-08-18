United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Gap Down to $210.01

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $210.01, but opened at $200.00. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $200.00, with a volume of 457 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,576 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.87, for a total value of $675,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,141.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

