United States Steel (NYSE:X) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on X. BNP Paribas lowered United States Steel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $32.52.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $725,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

