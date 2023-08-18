United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UTHR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.26. The stock had a trading volume of 78,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,337. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $201.65 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.11. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $1,366,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,154.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $1,366,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,154.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $5,939,595 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

