United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.44.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $228.49. The company had a trading volume of 71,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,337. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $201.65 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.97 and a 200-day moving average of $230.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.61.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.25, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.25, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,513.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $5,939,595. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

