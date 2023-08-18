Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.22.

OLED stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.21. 202,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,897. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.78. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $89.41 and a 1-year high of $166.57.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $909,340.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,435,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,850,000 after acquiring an additional 94,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Universal Display by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

